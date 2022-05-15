A man is in hospital with serious head injuries after being attacked outside a pub in Kent.

Police have released images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident outside the Seven Stars Inn in the centre of Canterbury.

At around 7.40pm, on Saturday 14 May, a disturbance involving a group of men took place outside the pub in Orange Street.

During the incident, a man in his 30s was assaulted by two unknown men.

He sustained a serious head injury and was taken to a London hospital where he remains.

Officers have today released pictures of two men they believe may have vital information.

Officers are also keen to speak with witnesses who are yet to make a report and would additionally like to obtain any video which captures the incident.