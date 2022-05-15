A cyclist caught pedalling along the M3 in Hampshire has been arrested after refusing to stop for police.

They were alerted to a man cycling in the middle lane of the motorway near Eastleigh at 5.10am on Saturday, May 14.

Officers from the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit attended, but tweeted that the cyclist "did not want to stop for us."

As officers carried out what was presumably a low-speed pursuit, the man switched lanes and continued to cycle along the fast lane.

The 28-year-old from Southampton was eventually forced to stop on a verge and arrested for causing danger to road users and suspected possession of Class A drugs.