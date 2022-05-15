Police investigating an attack which left a man with serious head injuries, have released images of three men they want to speak to.

The assault, involving a broken bottle, happened in Lower Bannister Street in Southampton on Wednesday March 2, following the match between Saints and West Ham Utd.

Between 10.50 and 11.20pm, a man in his 50s was assaulted by a group of three men. A broken bottle was retrieved from the scene by officers.

The victim was left with serious injuries including a fractured skull and a brain bleed. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital but has since returned home.

Rebecca Stevens from Hampshire Police said: “Prior to this incident, the victim attended the Southampton vs West Ham United football match. He later attended the Giddy Bridge pub on London Road.

“We believe those involved in the incident had also been at this pub and that there was possibly an altercation that took place while they were there.

“If you have any information that can help us identify these three men, please contact us.”

One of the men is described as:

White

In his 20s

6ft tall

Stocky build

The other two men are described as: