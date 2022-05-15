Cricket is mourning the loss of “an extraordinary player and even better human being” after the death of Andrew Symonds aged 46.

The former Australian all-rounder died in a single vehicle car crash in Queensland on Saturday night.

Tributes poured in from around the world for the player affectionately known as Roy.

A minute's silence was held today before an NRL match in Queensland Credit: PA

Ricky Ponting, who captained Symonds for Australia, wrote on Twitter: “If Roy shook your hand you had his word, that’s the sort of bloke he was and that’s why I always wanted him on my team.“

"An extraordinary player and even better human being. Can’t believe he’s gone. Thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Symonds played 26 Tests, 198 one-day internationals and 14 T20s for Australia, winning the World Cup in 2003 and 2007.

Roy holds Shane Warne aloft after winning the Ashes in 2007 Credit: PA

Long-time international team-mate Adam Gilchrist tweeted: “Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy.”

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann, another former team-mate of Symonds, tweeted: “Look after yourself up there great man, I am (heartbroken emoji), loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Hug your loved ones #RIPRoy”.

Symonds, who played county cricket for Kent, Gloucestershire, Lancashire and Surrey, made a lasting impression on those he played with and against.

Kent were “shocked and saddened” at the death of their “former overseas star and cult hero” while Surrey said Symonds had “left a mark at the club on and off the pitch”.

Lancashire tweeted: “We’re devastated to hear the passing of Andrew Symonds, who played for @lancscricket in 2005.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Symo.”

Gloucestershire also paid tribute, tweeting: “Everyone at Gloucestershire is devastated to hear of Andrew Symonds’ tragic death. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone who knew him at this sad time.”