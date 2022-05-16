Play Brightcove video

Chilling CCTV footage has captured the man who killed PCSO Julia James with the murder weapon sticking out of his bag.

Callum Wheeler, now 22, attacked Mrs James as she walked her dog at Akholt Wood on 27 April last year.

A jury found him guilty of murder at Canterbury Crown Court today (16 May).

CCTV footage released by police captured Wheeler, of Sunshine Corner Avenue, Aylesham, on the day of the killing.

Wheeler attacked Mrs James with a jack handle usually used on railway lines to lift up tracks. She died of multiple head injuries.

The weapon, which was later found in Wheeler's bedroom, can be seen in the footage sticking out of a blue holdall, covered by a plastic Tesco bag.

Julia James (née Ghost), 53, had been a serving Kent Police PCSO since 2008 and lived with her husband on The Crescent in Snowdown.

Following her death, her family released a tribute describing Mrs James as "fiercely loyal", saying "she loved with her whole heart and nothing was too much trouble for the people she cared about.”

The jury of eight women and four men took less than one hour and 10 minutes to find Callum Wheeler guilty of murder today. Wheeler did not react when the guilty verdict was delivered.

Sentencing has been adjourned.