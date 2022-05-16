A mum from Wallingford has vowed to carry on her climate change protests despite spending six days in jail.

Sarah Webb, 51, a special needs teacher, was held on remand on May 4 after she failed to turn up in Birmingham County Court for a hearing related to a protest nine days before.

She was released from HMP Foston Hall on May 11 without any penalty - and says she would do it all again, despite being in a cell for 23 hours a day.

"I feel defiant and resistant," she said. "I'd do it again in a heartbeat. I've no regrets. It's the right thing to do."

Just Stop Oil protestors outside the Kingsbury terminal Credit: Just Stop Oil

Sarah, who has a teenage daughter, was initially arrested on April 26 outside the Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire when she was part of a group from Just Stop Oil that sat in the road blocking the entrance to the site.

They were breaching an injunction that forbade protest activity near the terminal, the largest inland oil storage depot in the country.

Sarah said: "We all know that fossil fuels are killing us and nothing much is being done about it. We are out of time, the only thing left is civil resistance, because nothing else worked.

“It’s down to us ordinary people now. We all need to stand up and force the government to take action.”

Sarah defied a court injunction to protest outside the terminal Credit: Just Stop Oil

There have been over 1,000 arrests since Just Stop Oil first began blocking oil terminals on April 1.

The group says it will continue the disruption until the government makes a statement that it will end new oil and gas projects in the UK.

The protests have been controversial, with some forecourts running dry and causing disruption for motorists.

But Sarah told TV News Meridian: "What we want to do is to secure a liveable future for the youth that are alive today. This is the reality of it. Those youth will see just such horrors in their lifetime. Your children today will feel the effects of this. So we have to disrupt because nothing else has worked."