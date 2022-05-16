Order! Order! Speaker taught to toe the line by high-kicking dancer, 101

A 101-year-old dancer brought ‘Order!’ to Parliament when she taught the Speaker of the House of Commons how to high-kick.

Dinkie Flowers, who still teaches keep fit, said she thought Sir Lindsay Hoyle ‘was very light on his feet,’ but advised: "He could benefit from pointing his toes a little more."

The grandmother-of-four was introduced to the Speaker by her MP Tim Loughton after she raised £2,500 for the NHS by doing 100 high-kicks in the 100 days before her 100th birthday during the pandemic.

Also a former international ice skater who danced for the Duke of Edinburgh in the Celebrity Ice Gala of 1952, 4ft 10ins tall Dinkie was unfazed by the prospect of teaching Sir Lindsay some moves.

Dinkie Flowers claps Lindsay Hoyle's dancing Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

"He’s a lovely man and game for a laugh, so it was fun dancing together – after all, keeping your body moving is the best way to live a long life," she said.

"My advice to everyone is: don’t sit on your bum all day; keep your shoulders back, your tummy in, do not slump around on a shopping trolley when you are buying food – it is not a Zimmer frame."

Sir Lindsay said Dinkie’s words of wisdom should be heeded by all politicians. "I cannot believe Dinkie’s energy – she is a one-woman dynamo, who not only got a few good steps out of me, but her one-liners are incredibly funny."

The widow, who lives in Shoreham, West Sussex, still teaches keep fit and dance to a 50-year-old former student who she first taught at the age of three when she ran Dinkie Flowers Stage School for Children for half a century.

Dinkie Flowers performing in her younger years Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

She exercises at her ballet barre every day and won the hearts of the British public when she tap danced her way into TV’s The Greatest Dancer – at the age of 98.

While her favourite food is fish and chips, washed down with a very occasional glass of white wine, her friend Lesley Tomlinson says Dinkie ‘has a very sweet tooth, adding sugar to everything’.

Mr Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said: "Dinkie is a force to be reckoned with. I cannot thank her enough for the work she has done for our community. Her relentless enthusiasm for life is a tonic for us all."