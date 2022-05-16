A prolific burglar in Kent has been jailed after he was caught on camera targeting a home in Sheppey.

During the afternoon of 27 September 2021, Alfie Chambers entered an address in Second Avenue, Sheerness after damaging a rear window.

Chambers ransacked the property, before leaving having stolen only a pint of milk.

Police were alerted when the victim returned home and when officers checked CCTV in the surrounding area they recognised Chambers, who was captured on footage approaching the property.

Police said Alfie Chambers was 'incapable of changing his ways'. Credit: Kent Police

Chambers, of Chalkwell Road, Sittingbourne was arrested on the 8th of October.

At Maidstone Crown Court he pleaded guilty to burglary.

He also admitted a charge of fraud which related to an incident on 13 September, where he used a stolen cash card to purchase cigarettes and alcohol at a shop in Halfway, Sheerness.

The 61-year-old was again identified, following a review of the store's CCTV.

On Thursday 12 May 2022, he was sentenced to two years and five months' imprisonment.

Alfie Chambers was captured on CCTV as he left the scene. Credit: Kent Police

PC Ben Slocombe, of the Chief Constable's Crime Squad, said: "Chambers is a repeat and prolific criminal who has no regard for the devastating impact his actions have on his victims.

"He appears incapable of changing his ways and had he not been caught, I have no doubt he would have carried out further offences, causing distress and misery to further victims.

"Swale will undoubtedly be a safer place now this man is serving another well-deserved prison sentence".