Thunder and lightning hit parts of southern England last night with Hampshire, Dorset and Wiltshire most affected.

The Met Office had warned some places could see up to 1.2in (30mm) of rain in less than an hour overnight, saying a few places might experience a combination of heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail.

Watch: Lightning strikes in Fareham, filmed by Emma Prowse

Play Brightcove video

There was also a dramatic super blood moon in the early hours of this morning.

A full lunar eclipse, it means Earth comes between the sun and the moon, so that the moon slowly darkens before turning a dusky red.

The effect is caused by the Earth’s atmosphere bending some of the sun’s light towards it.

Lightning over Boscombe Credit: Martin Turner