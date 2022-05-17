An appeal's been launched to try and trace the owner of a dog which is on the loose in East Dorset.

Police received a number of calls from members of the public from 7pm on Saturday night (14 May), reporting that there was a dog on the loose in Horton Road at Three Legged Cross, causing a traffic hazard.

Further sightings of the dog were reported on the A31 near Ashley Heath.

Inspector Tracy Santoni, of Dorset Police, said: “The dog has been showing signs of aggression as members of the public or officers try and approach it, so we have been unable to take it to safety.

“We are issuing an image of the dog as we are keen to trace the owner of the dog, so they can assist with recovering it safely.

“I would ask anyone with information relating to the owner of this dog to please contact us.”