Play Brightcove video

Rachel Hepworth reports from the UK's largest disaster simulation exercise taking place at the University of Portsmouth.

Emergency services have been staging a disaster simulation exercise based on Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower collapsing.

The four-day SIMEX Series exercise at the University of Portsmouth is designed to test disaster response plans and procedures.

The simulation imagines the waterfront landmark has collapsed after being hit by a ferry, causing mass casualties.

Today the focus was on the medical response, with teams from all over the country working together at the University's Centre for Health and Care Simulation.

A 'patient' receives care from the medical team

Nursing staff and doctors from Queen Alexandra (QA) hospital joined nursing academics and medical students.

Melanie Tanner, senior teaching fellow, said participants would encounter "a variety of patients with both physical and mental health conditions".

"The whole exercise is an educational activity for all of the team involved and as such there will be certain points in the day that we will freeze action to enable everyone to learn from some more significant presenting injuries," she added.

'Patient' John has his heart massaged in an effort to save him...

...Fully 'recovered' he told us medical staff were 'calm and professional'

Organisers described it as the biggest exercise of its kind in the UK, involving local, national and international emergency response organisations.

Event organiser Phil Crook, a former firefighter himself, says they do all they can to make it as realistic as possible, but admits it's a challenge trying to create the adrenaline of a real event:

"It's very difficult because people know in themselves that it's an exercise, but I think you get a different type of rush and excitement associated with wanting to prove that you can do your job well at an exercise.

"In many ways that is quite similar to the feeling you get at a real incident, wanting to do your very best for people"

Urban Rescue teams practice at Fort Widley

The week, which uses Fort Widley as a location, is designed to test responses to a major earthquake and volcanic eruption resulting in a humanitarian disaster including severe flooding, environmental pollution, collapsed buildings and displacement of people.

The annual SIMEX Series exercise, which started in 2012, comprises a mix of live, simulation and command and control events.