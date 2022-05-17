An inquest has been told how the family of retired professional footballer Joey Beauchamp desperately tried to get help for him in the weeks leading up to his death.

The 50-year-old former Oxford United player was found hanged at his home in Kidlington on February 19.

Following an inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court, an inquest concluded he had killed himself after struggling with depression following his retirement from sport.

The court heard Mr Beauchamp, 50, had several "stressors" on his life including gambling problems, money worries, troubling sleeping and the breakdown of his marriage, but he repeatedly turned down support from mental health services.

Family, friends and supporters of the football legend attended his funeral in March 2022.

A friend contacted the adult mental health team in Oxford on January 12 this year to express concern over Mr Beauchamp's wellbeing.Dr Scott Pearson, Mr Beauchamp's GP, said in a statement that his patient was "seeing his family frequently" and he had "no thoughts of suicide or self-harm" at the time.John Kelly, a psychiatrist nurse with the Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, spoke to Mr Beauchamp on January 28 to discuss his mental state following concerns from the GP, but Mr Beauchamp said he was "fine" and was not suicidal.Mr Kelly told the inquest: "He was quite clear he didn't want our involvement. It is very difficult to force someone to see you if they don't want to see you."

He said the call ended "positively". There was no further contact between the health professionals and Mr Beauchamp.

The winger is remembered for scoring important goals for the club.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, the coroner said: "Joey was well-known locally, but had repeated bouts of poor mental health after retiring from football."

The former midfielder made 428 appearances and scored 80 goals for Oxford United.

He was only 16 when he signed as a trainee for the Us and was one of the club's longest serving players before his career was ended by a toe injury. His skills saw him voted 'Player of the 1990s'.

For support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or go online.