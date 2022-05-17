M2 in Kent closed in both directions following discovery of man's body

The M2 in Kent has been closed in both directions following the discovery of a man's body.

Police were called at 3.35am following a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

At Junction 3 of the motorway, near Rochester, officers found a body.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and police are compiling a report for the coroner.

The man’s family have been informed.

Both carriageways remain closed to traffic and cars are being directed to leave at junction 3 before re-joining the carriageway.

National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are assisting Police with traffic management.

The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

There is around 4 miles of slow moving traffic on the M2 westbound (Londonbound) on approach to J3, with 60 minutes of queues.

On the M2 eastbound (coastbound) on approach to J3, there is 3 miles of traffic, adding 45 minutes to journey times. Traffic heading to Dover are advised to use the M20 at this time.