M2 in Kent closed in both directions following discovery of man's body

Traffic at junction three is being diverted before the road closure

The M2 in Kent has been closed in both directions following the discovery of a man's body.

Police were called at 3.35am following a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

At Junction 3 of the motorway, near Rochester, officers found a body.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and police are compiling a report for the coroner.

The man’s family have been informed.

Both carriageways remain closed to traffic and cars are being directed to leave at junction 3 before re-joining the carriageway.

National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are assisting Police with traffic management.

The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours. 

There is around 4 miles of slow moving traffic on the M2 westbound (Londonbound) on approach to J3, with 60 minutes of queues. 

On the M2 eastbound (coastbound) on approach to J3, there is 3 miles of traffic, adding 45 minutes to journey times. Traffic heading to Dover are advised to use the M20 at this time.