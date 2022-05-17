Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's James Dunham speaks to Drew Taylor about his campaign for Niamh's Law

The fiancé of a woman from Worthing who looked after disabled children before she died suddenly, is campaigning for a new law in her memory.

Drew Taylor wants to start 'Niamh's Law' - which would make it a legal requirement for staff in customer-facing roles to receive disability awareness training.

He believes the law could be a game changer with one in five people experiencing a disability.

N iamh Jarvis-Smith , 23, was in her final year of studying to become a children's nurse when she died suddenly in 2020. She was also working as a carer for disabled children.

"Niamh was a really passionate activist for championing disability rights, so it felt important to find something as a way to remember Niamh as a proactive way and make change, Drew said.

"It was something she was very good at, but she found on days out, she did face a lot of discrimination, directed at her, but also at the children she was looking after. It ranged from people pointing and staring, to some instances where staff members would be laughing at someone in distress.

"There were also a lot of problems accessing the disabled toilets."

Drew Taylor describes an incident that Niamh had to deal with.

Drew has launched an online petition calling for Niahm's Law. It would cover people working in airports, restaurants, cinemas, shops, and anywhere with public facing staff. Drew needs 100,000 signatures for his petition to reach Parliament.

Speaking on Change.org, Drew said, " I believe all public facing staff across all industries should have disability awareness training to ensure they are treating people with the respect and dignity they deserve.

"Niamh would use her voice to educate and challenge misconceptions but these should not have existed in the first place."

Drew said Niamh dedicated her life to helping others, alongside her Child Nursing degree.

Sussex and Kent learning disability charity Aspens are supporting Drew's campaign.

"If you're in a shop and you're dealing with someone with a disability and you've had no training, you may be very wary of saying the wrong thing.

"But if you have had training, not only will it be a better experience for the person with the learning disability, but the more likely they are to come back to your shop and spend money, if they feel welcomed.

"If you have a bad experience in a shop and you don't feel welcomed, you won't go back there and spend money.

"It's a game changer for both the person with learning disabilties and of course the shop."

Drew needs 100,000 signatures on the Niamh's Law petition for it to be considered in parliament.

Mandatory learning disability and autism training is currently being trialled on healthcare staff.

Currently more than 51,000 people have signed Drew's online petition, so he is half way to his target.

"I was so lucky to spend five years of my life with Niamh. She was and will continue to be my biggest inspiration.

"Anything I do now is to build awareness of Niamh, but also to continue making the change that she did so well.

"It's just championing that inner Niamh in everyone to stand up and make a difference."