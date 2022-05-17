Moment 'green meteor' shoots across the south of England captured on camera

Play Brightcove video

A 'green fireball' flying across the sky was captured on multiple cameras across the South (Video credit: Graeme King)

The moment a meteor shot across the sky has been captured on camera, described by many as a 'fireball'.

The spectacle was seen by hundreds when it came into view at around 9.44pm on Monday night (May 16).

Graeme King was driving in Clanfield, East Hampshire where luckily his dash cam caught the spectacle appear across the sky.

The UK Meteor Network, a community of enthusiasts recording meteors and fireballs over the United Kingdom, said they had received multiple reports of a 'fireball' in the sky.

What is a meteor?

According to NASA, a meteor is a space rock (or meteoroid) that enters Earth's atmosphere.

As the rock falls toward Earth, the resistance of the air on the rock makes it extremely hot.We then see something that we call a "shooting star." That bright streak is not actually the rock, but rather the glowing hot air as the hot rock zips through the atmosphere.

When Earth encounters many meteoroids at once, it is called a meteor shower.

When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground, it is called a meteorite.

In Sussex, Matthew Jukes was driving along the A27 near Lancing College when Monday's meteor was picked up on his in-car camera.

One twitter user described seeing a 'green meteor' over Hampshire. Others confirmed they had also seen the same thing over Basingstoke, West Sussex, Berkshire and Kent.

Only a few days before (May 12) another meteor was spotted over the sky in the early hours of the morning, prompting more than 200 sightings reported to the UK Meteor Network.