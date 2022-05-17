Police have released CCTV images of four men they want to speak to after a man was held down while thieves stole his £130,000 watch from his wrist in broad daylight in Oxford.

The victim, a man in his thirties was sat on a bench outside St Aldate's Church at around 1:40pm on Saturday afternoon. (14 May)

Police say without knowing he'd been followed by four males.

Two of the group asked him if the church was open, to which he replied that he didn't know.

Without warning or threat, the offenders covered the victim’s mouth, pushed him back off the bench, took his Richard Mille watch, worth approximately £130,000, from his wrist and ran away.

Police want to speak to these two men in connection with the theft. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Police have released CCTV images of four men they want to speak to in connection with the theft Credit: Thames Valley Police

Investigating officer Detective Constable Charles Smith, based at Oxford police station, said: “This was a violent robbery of a high value watch from a visitor to Oxford.

“The offence was calculated and organised in nature and happened in broad daylight in a busy street in the city centre.

“I would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in these images to please get in touch as I believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

“Furthermore, if you witnessed the robbery or have any other information relating to it, such as if you recognise the watch, please come forward.

“You can do so by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220208785.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”