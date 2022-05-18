CCTV released as woman sexually assaulted on a bus in Oxford

Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Oxford.

The man told the victim, a woman in her twenties, he was a rapist before touching her arm up to her shoulder.

At approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday 19 April, the offender got onto the number 8 bus from St Aldate's to London Road.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Oxford.

Investigating officer PC Lucy Pinker, based at Cowley police station, said: "We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this incident."