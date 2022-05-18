When Robin Rudkin died in a car accident, his younger brother Collin was understandably devastated. But Collin now credits Robin with sparking his interest in Karate, which has lead to three members of his family representing England.

"Going through Robin's things I found his old Bruce Lee books. Which I read and I started training. I got into martial arts because of my brother and I feel he's looked after me and now 3 of us are going to be representing England."

Collin was first to be selected by England, followed by his son Danny who went on to become a Commonwealth Gold medallist.

Danny and Collin Rudkin

Now, Collin's 15 year old daughter Carla Rudkin-Guillen has been selected to represent her country at next month's Junior European Championships.

Collin runs the Southern England Karate Federation and first began coaching Carla when she was four. The New Milton teenager taking part in her first competition when she was nine.

Carla Rudkin-Guillen, when she was 9

Carla recently won Gold at the British Karate championships in the Cadet Kata category. Leading to her being selected for England at next month's Junior European Championships in Prague.

Carla Rudkin-Guillen

"I started when I was 4. My first competition was when I was 9. The WKU and I won it. Which was quite good but now i just keep on improving and getting better and my long-term goal is to compete at the Olympics."

The 15 year old Ballard School student says Karate has taught her so much.

"Karate helps you with your fitness, discipline and also I enjoy it. Something I love to do, it makes me happy. Something I look forward to doing. All the different aspects help you throughout your whole life and I'll use that as I grow up."

Carla is now looking for a sponsor, to try to help her fulfil her dream of becoming an Olympic champion.