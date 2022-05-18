A thief who stole £48,000 worth of watches, earrings and gold rings from the jewellers he worked at in Gatwick Airport said he did so because he couldn't balance the job and his studies.

Romario Lawson, 33, was employed at the airside Ernest Jones outlet at the South Terminal in December 2019. Following the thefts police were unable to find him but he was eventually arrested in February this year.

An investigation was launched after staff at the store noticed high-value items including an Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Diamond Bracelet Watch worth £9,040 and an Omega Globemaster Aqua Terra Men’s Two Colour Bracelet Watch worth £8,700 had gone missing. They confirmed this with a stock check and called police.

Detectives at Gatwick CID launched an investigation and Lawson was listed as wanted by officers.

Despite trying to locate him for voluntary interview or to arrest him, Lawson remained at large until February this year when he was arrested on suspicion of theft.

During an interview with police, he admitted taking the items and told officers he felt “disgusted” with himself for doing so, and chose not to sell them because of his feelings.

He also said he had taken the job at Ernest Jones to earn money to pay for his fees at an acting college, but that he realised he wouldn't be able to balance working in the role with his studies, so then decided to steal the items from the store.

An Omega Globemaster Aqua Terra Men’s Two Colour Bracelet Watch worth £8,700 was taken by Lawson. Credit: Sussex Police

At Lewes Crown Court on 6 May, Lawson, of Mostyn Road, Lambeth, admitted the charge of theft by an employee.

He was sentenced to a 16-month suspended prison sentence and was told to complete 40 hours of unpaid work and 12 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions.

Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Mark Baker said: “Lawson stole several high-value items including seven watches and items of jewellery.

“He originally told officers from the Metropolitan Police Service that he was given watches on commission for his work.

“Fortunately all items were recovered as part of the investigation, and Lawson was caught.

“The case demonstrates that we take reports of theft at the airport very seriously, and we are pleased that the offender was apprehended and brought to justice.”