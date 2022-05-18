Rangers are warning people of the danger of disposable barbecues after finding several abandoned in forests, some still smouldering.

Two years ago, a devastating wildfire at Wareham Forest in Dorset destroyed 220 hectares of woodland - an area the size of 350 football pitches.

Started by discarded disposable barbecues, the fire began on 18 May 2020 and burned for three weeks.

In the run up to the anniversary of the fire, Forestry England’s teams have reported an increase in incidents involving campfires and barbecues.

A camp fire left in Wareham Forest Credit: Forestry England

At Wareham Forest, they recently found several discarded disposable barbecues and campfires, some still smouldering.

In the New Forest, Forestry England rangers have been conducting joint patrols with the local fire service focussing on the risk of wildfires and the barbecue ban.

The team have found evidence of abandoned fires and barbecues and have attended a number of incidents.

Mark Warn, Wildlife Ranger for Forestry England in Dorset said: “Wareham Forest is still visibly scarred by the huge wildfire that engulfed it two years ago and it will take many years to fully recover.

This fire was still smouldering when rangers found it Credit: Dorset & Wiltshire Fire & Rescue Service

"Despite this clear example of the damage fire can cause, we are still finding discarded BBQs and campfires. Please help us protect these special places by leaving BBQs at home. Bring a picnic instead, it’s just not worth the risk.”

Emergency services have attended several major heathland fires recently including one at Canford Heath in Dorset on 23 April where a fire destroyed a large area.

Area Manager Marc House, Head of Prevention at Dorset Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “As the warm and dry weather continues, we know people will be drawn out and about to our countryside areas.

"We want to be sure that the local area stays as safe as it can be for everyone. If you’re visiting our heathlands, woodlands or countryside, please avoid having a campfire and take a picnic rather than use a disposable barbecue – just a few simple steps can make a real difference to preventing fire from starting.

Fire crews attended this blaze in the New Forest Credit: Forestry England

"We’d also remind people to take care if having a barbecue or bonfire at home. All too often, we see property destroyed when an initially small fire suddenly gets out of control."

Disposable BBQs and fires of any kind are banned by Forestry England. There is also a ban on using BBQs and fires across the Dorset Council area. Anyone caught by patrols will face a £100 fine.