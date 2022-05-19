A plaque in memory of murdered police community support officer Julia James has disappeared from the village where she lived in Kent, just hours after a man was found guilty of her murder.

The ceramic plaque had been placed near the Miners' Wheel memorial in Aylesham's Market Place - to remember the 53-year-old PCSO.

Police say it was removed between sometime between 6.30pm and 9pm on the evening of Monday 16 May.

Officers have now launched an investigation to determine whether it has been stolen and any criminal offences have been committed.

Julia James was beaten to death while out walking her dog near Akholt Wood in April last year. On Monday (16 May), Callum Wheeler, 22, was found guilty of her murder.

Dover District Commander, Chief Inspector Daniel Carter, said: "Local officers remain in the area as part of their ongoing work with the community and I would like to thank residents for their continued support and encourage anyone with information about the plaque to get in touch with us."

Anyone who has seen it, or has information, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/94100/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org