The Last Word: May 2022

  • ITV News Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby hosts May's edition of The Last Word.

The cost of living - the crisis that is becoming an emergency. How should the Government help struggling families in the south of England?

The quest for new housing - and where should it go. 

And as Westminster is engulfed in yet another sexual scandal, we ask: how can Parliament clean up its act?

To discuss all this and more:

  • James MacCleary, Lib Dem candidate for Lewes

  • Caroline Nokes MP, Southampton North & Romsey, for the Conservatives;  and

  • Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown

