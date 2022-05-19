The Last Word: May 2022

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby hosts May's edition of The Last Word.

The cost of living - the crisis that is becoming an emergency. How should the Government help struggling families in the south of England?

The quest for new housing - and where should it go.

And as Westminster is engulfed in yet another sexual scandal, we ask: how can Parliament clean up its act?

To discuss all this and more: