Whacky racers gear up for Tunbridge Well's soapbox derby

A 76 year-old woman is among those taking part in this year's Tunbridge Wells Soapbox Race.

The fundraising derby returns in June after taking a hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event started off in 2018 and will see dozens of karts in Dunorlan Park racing to raise money for good causes.

Polly Taylor, who co-founded the Pickering Cancer Drop-in Centre, is competing in the centre kart, which has the theme of 'The Red Devil'.

The event has raised more than £50,000 for charities to date.

This year, 40 handmade soapbox karts will go head to head in a specially made downhill race track.

Nine local schools are also taking part, with the school children building their own karts.

TV chef and author Rosemary Shrager is the celebrity host, who is also taking part when it returns on the 25th June.

