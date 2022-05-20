A nervous one-eyed kitten has found a new home after coming into Blue Cross care ‘petrified with a painful ruptured right eye’.

Vets found Candy Cane in a lot of pain which led to them having to remove the eye to help her feel more comfortable.

Foster carer Wendy Penfold provided round the clock foster care at her home to Candy Cane as she recovered from the operation and to help build her confidence.

She said: “When Candy came to me, she’d lost her trust in humans and was very nervous. She would run and hide when I’d come into the room but by the end of her time with me.

"She became more inquisitive to know what I’m doing and staying in the same area as me.”

“After the first week of hardly moving from her hiding hole she discovered the benefits of the tall cat climber in her run where was out of reach and could watch everything going on at a safe distance.”

Although Candy Cane used to run and hide when someone came in the room, she's now a lot more inquisitive. Credit: Blue Cross

Wendy regularly fosters pets at her home in Kent to help them on their way before finding permanent homes and was also looking after Rita another cat whilst Candy Cane was staying with her.

“I think Rita helped lure Candy forward in the pen as I would sit and stroke or play with Rita in the corridor so Candy could see I was a nice person with to be around cats.

“A lovely young couple in Hampshire have adopted her that are happy to give her the space and time to see how far she can settle in a family home.

"They understand she may never be a lap cat but want to love her and let her know this is a safe place for her.”

Sarah Miller, Animal Welfare Assistant at Blue Cross Hertfordshire said: “Wendy has done an amazing job for Candy Cane and even though steps might seem small, they have been huge for her.

"We hope that overtime she will build up a relationship and trust with her new owners.”