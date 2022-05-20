Play Brightcove video

Ian Henham, Bill's father, spoke of his anger on the day his son's killers were jailed

The parents of a student murdered at a New Year's Eve party have said they are "grateful for justice" on the day their son's killers were jailed for a combined total of 86 years.

Bill Henham, 24, from Henfield in West Sussex, was beaten to death and then thrown off the balcony of a disused building in North Street, Brighton, in January 2020.

Bill had been kicked, stamped on and hit with a wooden bannister.

A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered more than 60 injuries, including a brain haemorrhage, eleven rib fractures, extensive cuts and bruising to the scalp, face, and neck.

Bill Henham was killed in a "senseless" attack. Credit: Family handout

Ian Henham, Bill's father, spoke outside of court: "We are so angry for what these men did and grateful for the justice they will receive.

"Sadly however, no sentence will give us Bill back and more importantly it won't give him the chance to make his mark on the world and follow his dreams in a way that we all strive to do.

"Over time our memories will likely dim and we will forget some of the things he said to us and some of the things he did, but we will never forget how he made us feel.

"We're ever ever so grateful for all of the hard work of Sussex Police around us.

"They've been with us all the way through from the beginning of this investigation, right the way through to the sentencing today and they've done an absolutely amazing job for us and for Bill. Thank you very much."

Bill has been described as a kind and peaceful young man by his family. Credit: Family handout

The four defendants were found guilty of Bill Henham's murder by a jury following a 10 week trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

Dushane Meikle, 28, Gregory Hawley, 29, Lamech Gordon-Carew, 20, and Alize Spence, 18, were convicted on February, 24. All four men had denied murdering Bill.

At Hove Crown Court on Friday, May 20, all four were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Hawley and Meikle are to serve a minimum of 25 years and Gordon-Carew and Spence are to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.