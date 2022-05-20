Three men are to appear at Winchester Crown Court today accused of murdering a man who was found dead in an alleyway in Bournemouth.

The trio, two of them brothers, made a brief appearance in front of magistrates on Monday after being charged with the murder of Michael "Shaun" Bastable.

They were charged with murder at the weekend after being arrested by detectives who discovered Mr Bastable had been murdered after a pathologist revealed that internal injuries were the cause of his death.

Initially it was thought that the 56-year-old man's death was non-suspicious after he was found unresponsive in an alleyway in Bournemouth, Dorset.

However, the investigation was re-opened days later when it was discovered that Mr Bastable's bank cards had been used since his death.

The investigation was re-opened when it was discovered that Michael Bastable's bank cards had been used since his death. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Hayden Johnson, aged 28 years, of Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, Damien Johnson, aged 30 years and also of Christchurch Road and Dominic MacDonald, aged 30 years, of St John's Road, Boscombe, appeared separately at Poole Magistrates' Court.

The three defendants, accused of murdering Mr Bastable in Shelbourne Road, Bournemouth, on January 14, were also charged with robbery relating to his death and an unrelated robbery on January 19.

A separate robbery charge was also put to Hayden Johnson and Damien Johnson relating to January 21 and the latter was also charged with breaching a non-molestation order.

Damien Johnson indicated a plea of not guilty to the breach of a non-molestation order. No pleas were given for the other charges.

In a statement after the defendants were charged, Detective Superintendent Gavin Dudfield, of Dorset Police, said: "Following a meticulous investigation, led by the Force's Major Crime Investigation Team, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised the charges for murder and robbery.

"Mr Bastable's family have been updated of this development and our thoughts remain with them."