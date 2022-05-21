Scammer targets driver at parking machine

Police want to identify a man in this image after a woman was scammed at a parking machine in Hove.

It happened on Blatchington Road when the driver was approached by a man while she was in her car.

He told her she was going to get a parking fine as an attendant had taken a photograph.The man the walked the woman to a parking meter and appeared to assist her with the machine.

Parking meter scam Credit: Barry Batchelor/PA Images

He told her the machine had taken her card and she would have to wait ten minutes for it to be given back to her.Around thirty minutes later her card was used to withdraw £500 from a cashpoint machine at the Post Office on Blatchington Road.The man police want to speak with is described as being aged between 20-30, middle eastern, around 5’4” slight build, with short black hair and wore large black rimmed glasses.He was wearing a white t-shirt underneath a dark blue or black body warmer, blue jeans, black trainers and wore a surgical covid mask underneath his chin.Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1293 of 09/05.