Sly as a fox: amazing footage of what they get up to
An elusive fox that hid inside a launderette in Portsmouth for five days has been rescued.
The fox was first spotted in the window of The Laundry Room by passers-by.
Attempts to catch it with food had failed.
The owner thinks it came in through an air vent.
Five days later, the fox was eventually found in a store room.
It was captured unharmed by the RSPCA who safely released it in a nearby church yard.
You'd think after five days in a launderette that fox would be pretty hungry.
So maybe that same fox is responsible for this.
Ken Sim from Horndean in Hampshire set up a camera last night hoping to catch a serial egg thief on his doorstep.
He found the culprit was a rather cunning fox who was ripping open the box and whisking the eggs away.
Well done to Ken for cracking the case!