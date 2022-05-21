Woman dies and child injured in car crash

A woman driver in her 20s has died and a child passenger has been injured when a car left the road and collided with an embankment

It happened on Yelsted Road, near the junction with Yelsted Lane, at around 1.20pm on Friday 20 May 2022.

The car was heading in the direction of Sittingbourne.

Crash near Yelsted Road/Yelsted Lane junction Credit: ITV News Meridian

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have attended the scene and would now like to hear from witnesses.

They're also seeking any dash cam or CCTV footage of the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.