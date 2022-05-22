Historic pub engulfed by fire

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at an historic pub on the High Street in Aylesford, Kent.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, 22nd May 2022.

At its height eight fire engines were dealing with the incident.

Fire-fighters tackle pub blaze Credit: The Chequers

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a first floor window.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control by using compressed air foam, hose reel jets and main jets.

There have been no reported injuries.

The fire is now out but the pub has suffered significant fire and smoke damage.

Crews remain at the scene turning over and damping down any hot spots.

A fire investigation will take place to determine the cause.