Littlehampton Town Football Club have missed out on becoming the first Sussex side to win the FA Vase.

The final against Newport Pagnell Town at Wembley Stadium ended in a 3-0 defeat.

Regardless of the result, it's been the biggest day in the club's history and the fans are proud.

Play Brightcove video

The club's supporters and officials believe the future is bright and are looking forward to the next challenges.