World Record: Beach rugby match lasts thirty four hours and raises £50,000

The Sandbaggers have completed thirty four hours of continuous play in Poole, striking a World Record for beach touch rugby.

The event was organised to raise money for charity after one of the players, Andy Vaughton, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Luke Brunton from Tunbridge Wells was one of the players.

The attempt required two squads of 11 to play continuous beach touch rugby.

So far more than fifty thousand pounds has been raised for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the My Name's Doddie Foundation.