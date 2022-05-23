Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Tom Savvides reports on the flashmob proposal

A man surprised his girlfriend of nine years by proposing to her in the middle of a dance routine on a beach.

Craig Calvert arranged for dancers from the Apollo Theatre Arts school in Brighton to perform a flash mob to distract Natalie Hunt while he took the engagement ring out of his pocket.

Natalie said: "I had no idea I was going to be at the centre of it all.

"I didn't realise until the last minute when he was stood in front of me, then I realised and went into total shock mode."

The dancers started their routine on Brighton seafront while Craig and Natalie watched Credit: Sam Cartwright

The couple were walking along the beach when a seemingly spontaneous solo dancer started to make some moves on the beach front.

They were then joined by another dancer, and then more and more people dressed in casual clothes, apparent passers-by, also started to join in with the dancing.

Craig encouraged Natalie to stay and watch, taking his mobile phone out of his pocket to film what was unfolding.

The dancers then dragged Craig over to join them, formed a guard of honour, and Craig walked through the gap to Natalie with a box in his hand.

Craig and Natalie after the proposal Credit: Sam Cartwright

Natalie, from Birmingham, said that after almost a decade together she thought this day would never come.

“Last year at the start of the year Craig said to me: ‘This could be the year we get engaged’.

"I waited all year until New Year's Eve and it never happened so at that point I had given up hope."