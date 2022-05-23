Decision to approve Southampton Airport runway extension was lawful, court rules

A decision to approve plans to extend the runway at Southampton Airport was lawful, a high court has ruled.

Campaigners against extending the northern end of the runway by 164 metres had argued Eastleigh Borough Council's decision was unlawful, with some residents hoping for a public inquiry.

However a judicial review on Monday (May 23) backed the council's decision.

Councillors voted 22-13 in favour of the proposals back in April 2021, after it was first refused by Eastleigh Local Area Committee.

The plans also included adding 600 extra car parking spaces. Credit: ITV Meridian

A spokesperson for the airport said: " The Court’s judgment is an exciting step forward for Southampton Airport, as it will allow us to progress our much-needed runway plans, provide certainty to our staff, and play a full part in the emerging Solent Freeport.

"The extension will secure the airport’s long-term viability and deliver significant economic benefits to the region, not least the creation of much-needed new jobs, including employment opportunities during the construction phase."

Southampton Airport bosses say that they will commit to working with local residents who have concerns about noise and the environment.

"As an airport, we want to work with residents and stakeholders to manage and mitigate these concerns going forward."