An e-fit image of a man police want to speak to has been released following a report of a sexual assault on a bridge in Petersfield.

The woman, 25, was pulled back and attacked as she sat on the bridge in Goodyear Meadow just before 1am last Monday, May 16.

She was listening to music when an unknown man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her, before she managed to run away.

The man is described as:

Black

Aged between 25 to 30-years-old

5ft 11 inches to 6ft tall

Stocky build

Wearing a black puffer jacket with a hood, black Nike tracksuit bottoms, black leather/ faux leather gloves and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampshire Police.

Detective Constable Jonathan Duggan from Basingstoke CID said: "Whilst we are treating this as an isolated incident, we would like to reassure the local community that we are carrying out a thorough investigation and all lines of enquiry are being followed."

"We are really keen to hear from anyone with information that may assist us in identifying the man responsible."

"Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw a man matching the description given or saw or heard something suspicious?"

"Were you driving in the area at the time? Do you have any dash-cam footage?"

"If you have any information that could help our investigation, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, it is vital you get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220192334.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.