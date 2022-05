A man who threw bleach at a group of people after getting into an argument in a Kent takeaway has been jailed.

53-year-old Andrew Maloney, of The Derings, Lydd, was arrested soon after the incident on the town's high street in the early hours of Saturday 9 April 2022.

Maloney had entered the takeaway and got into an argument with staff and a group of people inside.

After they removed him from the business, Maloney sprayed a corrosive substance towards the group, causing one man pain to his face and eyes.

Police arrived and tracked down Maloney nearby. The bottle containing the bleach was also found.

Maloney was captured on CCTV holding the bleach which police found near him when he was arrested. Credit: Kent Police

Maloney was abusive to officers after his arrest and, when put in the back of a police car, he kicked out and damaged the car's gearstick.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service also attended and tested the substance. It was found to be a strong alkali, later identified as sodium hypochlorite.

PC Sophia Lateu, Kent Police's investigating officer, said: "Use of corrosive substances to injure or threaten others is totally unacceptable and this case shows we will take action against those who do so.

"I am pleased the quick actions of officers on the night, and the swift investigation that followed, has led to this offender being jailed just over a month after these offences took place."