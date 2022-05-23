Police in Basingstoke have launched a murder investigation after a man died inside a property in the Brighton Hill area on Sunday 22 May.

Officers were called to the address in Musgrave Close just after 11.00pm and when they went inside they found a man in his 30s.

Police say he had sustained significant injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The man's next-of-kin have been informed.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of what took place. No arrests have been made.

There is a large police presence in the area as police carry out inquiries. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Dipper said: “We know this incident will be concerning for the local community, and we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

“We need to hear from anyone who has any information about what took place on Sunday night.

“Were you in the Musgrave Close area of Brighton Hill late on Sunday night? Did you see or hear anything unusual or concerning?

Musgrave Close in Brighton Hill. Credit: ITV News Meridian

“Perhaps you were driving in the local area, noticed something unusual and have dashcam footage that could help us?

“If so, please contact us as soon as possible.

“Officers will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out, so if you have any concerns, please speak to them.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote Operation Beckon or the crime reference number 44220203196.