Refuse workers on the Isle of Wight could go on strike next month, due to a dispute with their employer over pay.

Rubbish could pile up at the same time thousands are expected to visit for the Isle of Wight Festival, which takes place in mid June.

GMB union members are being balloted until the end of this week, and action could begin on the island as early as June 13.

The festival, one of the biggest in the UK, takes place from June 16 to 19.

The union argues the current rate of pay is well below industry rates and will not be rectified by a deal offered by Amey, who runs refuse services on the island.

The Isle of Wight Festival is one of the UK's best known festivals. Credit: PA

Gary Palmer, GMB Regional Organiser said: "Our members are simply looking for a pay rise which reflects their worth."

"These are key workers who were working throughout the pandemic and are now looking for some recognition of that."

"This is a physically demanding job which needs doing come rain or shine, and any pay rise needs to reflect not only that, but also keep above inflation, which has hit a record high this week."

"We are very clear that anything below inflation is a de facto pay cut."

"GMB would suggest that festival organisers might want to give the council a call to see why their contractor is refusing to enter negotiations with the union."

"Put simply, if Amey agree to get around the table with GMB and put together a pay deal that properly reflects the rising costs of food, fuel and household bills, there won't be any need for a strike."

Speaking to the Isle of Wight County Press, organisers of the Isle of Wight Festival did say any possible strike action would not affect it.

A spokesperson said: "Regardless of whether Amey employees go on strike, the Isle of Wight Festival's refuse and waste plan will be fulfilled."

In response, an Amey spokesperson said:

“We put a high value on the work carried out by our employees on the Isle of Wight, and have offered a pay increase of 4.21%, in line with the Real Living Wage increase that came into effect on April 1.

“Since Amey took on the contract, in November of 2015, wages for our drivers have increased 27% and we continue to ensure our rates are competitive, but the request of an additional increase in wages of more than 30% in 2022 is fundamentally unsustainable.

“We will do everything we can to avoid strike action and will continue to talk to our employees to ensure they are supported and kept informed.”

The Isle of Wight Council, added:

"Our business partner Amey is a Real Living Wage Employer which has provided staff with favourable pay increases every year of the contract to date."