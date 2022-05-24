Police have issued pictures of two suspects after 61 handbags and 21 items of clothing were reportedly stolen in a single visit to River Island.

The pair were caught on CCTV at the shop in Commercial Road, Bournemouth, at 1.50pm on Wednesday 30 March.

Police say the suspects reportedly took clothing and handbags into the changing room before leaving the store carrying a large bag, believed to contain the items, without making any attempt to pay.

Staff reported that 61 handbags and 21 items of clothing were taken from the store, worth approximately £2,000.

These images were also captured at the store in Bournemouth Credit: Dorset Police

Police Community Support Investigator Rich Frew, of Dorset Police, said: “This appears to have been a planned operation by these two women, who seemed to be working together.

“I am now in a position to release CCTV images of the suspects and I am appealing for anyone who may recognise them to please contact Dorset Police and assist my investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220051603.