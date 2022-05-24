Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Meridian's Tony Green

Police in Ashford have been criticised for removing park benches, in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour. The three month trial has seen five park benches and some shrubs removed.

The force said it was taking a pro-active approach as part of the trial in an 'anti-social behaviour hotspot'.

But the strategy has been met with opposition from councillors as well as some local residents. Phineas Harper, director of Open City said, "In Britain we have a real problem with loneliness and with isolation, with people feeling like they're not at home within their community.

"In that context, it's really important that architects and urban designers are putting in good communal facilities, where we ca meet each other and hang out with friends, meet neighbours and get to know each other.

"It's a real problem when police are coming along, and taking away those facilities - it means there is nowhere to hang out, especially if you are an older person or you have young children.

"You need good public spaces where you can feel at home within a community.

"Even if removing a bench does move, it's still going to be a problem elsewhere. It's not tackling the root causes of the issue. If you have young people whose only place to hang out is on a park bench, and you take away that bench, you've not solved the core problem, which is that those people don't have anywhere they feel they can call their own to spend time with their friends, and that's the real problem."

Cllr Palma Laughton, Stanhope Parish Council

In a statement, Chief Inspector Nick Sparkes from Kent Police said: "Kent Police undertake a range of different initiatives to tackle anti-social behaviour. Officers from the Community Safety Unit and Central Partnerships teams have been taking a proactive approach within Stanhope to target offenders and prevent anti-social behaviour in hot spot areas.

"This has resulted in the removal of five benches and bushes as part of a three-month trial to monitor the effect on reports of anti-social behaviour. "This trial has been developed in partnership with the estate owner and residents following a range of reports including catapults being fired at people and property, verbal abuse, arson, and criminal damage. "Officers will continue to proactively patrol this area and work closely with partners and residents to prevent crime and target those responsible."