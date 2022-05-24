Police have launched an investigation after nine young puppies were stolen from a house in Bournemouth.

The American Bulldog puppies were taken at around 4:20am on Tuesday morning (24 May) from a house in the Charminster Road area.

The victim described hearing male voices downstairs, but by the time they got there, the puppies were gone.

Police Sergeant Sarah Hodgson, of Dorset Police, said: “An investigation is underway to identify the offenders and locate the stolen puppies.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in Charminster Road in the early hours of Tuesday 24 May to please get in touch.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen the puppies for sale locally in unusual circumstances, or has any information about their whereabouts, to urgently contact Dorset Police. I am also issuing an image of the puppies in the hope someone may recognise them.

“Finally, I am keen to hear from any residents or motorists who may have captured any CCTV or dashcam footage around the relevant timeframe that may help our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220082249.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.