A fresh appeal has been issued for help to find a man wanted by police for allegedly throwing a noxious substance in another man's face in Eastbourne.

Officers first appealed for Bradley Moynes to come forward in February after he reportedly threw an unknown liquid into the face of a 26-year-old local man outside Blue Bar Café in Pevensey Road around 10.50pm on Friday 11 February.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for significant eye injuries, and has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

Two other men were also hit with the substance. They also reported experiencing pain and discomfort to their eyes.

Detectives are continuing enquiries to gather evidence, and to find and arrest Moynes.

Watch the moment a man allegedly throws an unknown substance over a group of people in Eastbourne

Play Brightcove video

Detective Amy Summers said: “Sussex Police launched an investigation into this horrific attack as soon as it was reported on February 11 and a suspect – Bradley Moynes – was swiftly identified.

“Officers have been working with our partners in the community and neighbouring forces to urgently bring Moynes into custody for questioning, but he remains at large.

“Our greatest sympathies go out to all three victims of this unprovoked attack, one of whom suffered serious facial injuries.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information. We know Moynes had been in The Town House earlier that evening, and we would urge anyone with any information to report it to us.

“If you know where Bradley Moynes could be or have any information about the incident, please report it online, or call 101 quoting serial 1393 of 11/02.

“If you see Moynes, do not approach him, but call 999 immediately, quoting the serial above.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org