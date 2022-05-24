Prisoners in Lewes Prison have been screened for Hepatitis C, as part of efforts by the NHS to eliminate the virus as a 'major health threat' by 2025.

The latest screening, which took place over a three day period, puts HMP Lewes 90% above the regional average.

96% percent of inmates were screened, and 9 prisoners were found to be carrying the virus. They are now all undergoing treatment.

A further 36 prisoners were found to have previously been infected by Hepatitis C.

Specialist nurses from University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust were involved in the screening, along with the Hepatitis C Trust charity and Practice Plus Group.

Their actions mean testing of the Lewes prison population is 90% above the average for prisons in the South East.

Duncan Cresswell, Clinical Networks Manager for UHSussex, said: "This is a fantastic achievement by everyone involved and a testament to what can be achieved through collaborative working.

"The Hep C Trust and Practice Plus Group worked with prison guards to finger prick test residents and any antibody positive patients were screened for active infection (RNA) using a point-of-care testing machine.

"RNA positive patients were then seen by the UHSussex hepatology nursing team and started on treatment within two days, linking with our specialised pharmacy teams.

"This has been the culmination of years of work developing relationships with theprison and helping to reduce healthcare inequalities for the residents."

Zoe Yates, from the Hepatitis C Trust, said: "What a pleasure it was to be part of this testing event and to see how the can do attitude amongst the services involved ensured we achieved the best outcomes for the residents of HMP Lewes"