Four teenagers arrested in Basingstoke murder investigation

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Basingstoke have arrested four teenagers.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four are in police custody.

There was a large police presence in the area as police carried out inquiries Credit: ITV News Meridian

The arrests come after a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries in a house in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, on Sunday 22 May.

Officers were called at 11.14pm to find the man had sustained significant injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Officers remain at the house today and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote Operation Beckon or the crime reference number 44220203196.

Musgrave Close in Brighton Hill Credit: ITV News Meridian

You can also send information online by going to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC22N02-PO1 and quoting the same reference number.