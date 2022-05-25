Katie Price has pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband's fiancee.

The 44-year-old previously denied breaching the order involving Kieran Hayler’s fiancee Michelle Penticost.

But appearing at Lewes Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing today (25 May), she entered a guilty plea.

The former glamour model wore a black coat, black leggings and white boots as she appeared before judge Stephen Mooney.

She was supported by her reality TV star fiance Carl Woods, 33, who sat in the public gallery.

Price was banned from contacting Michelle Penticost directly or indirectly, under the terms of a five-year restraining order imposed at Horsham Magistrates' Court on June 3 2019.

However she sent Kieran Hayler a message on January 21 this year in which she branded Penticost a "c***ing whore" and a "gutter slag".

She was also fined £415 for hurling a foul-mouthed "tirade of abuse" at her during a row in a school playground.

Judge Stephen Mooney warned Price: "Clearly you have accepted responsibility for this offence and that you indirectly tried to communicate Ms Penticost despite her restraining order against you.

"I must warn you Ms Price, that you are at risk of going to prison."

Nicholas Hamblin, defending, said Price had been "subject to various conditions" at the time of the offence.

Judge Mooney said he will need to know the background before considering Price's sentence.

She was bailed ahead of sentencing on June 24.

Price was also due to face a court hearing for speeding on Tuesday but court officials said the matter was not dealt with via single justice procedure and the case has been pushed back until Tuesday July 5 at Crawley Magistrates' Court at 2pm.