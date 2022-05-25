A man, who admitted raping a woman in an early morning attack in Fareham, is due to be sentenced today.

John Sommerville Taylor Horne, aged 39, was charged with rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after he attacked a woman on the footbridge that crossed over Western Way, close to Fareham train station.

The woman told police officers that she left Slug and Lettuce in the town at around 1am on 19 March, before walking along West Street when a man unknown to her approached her.

He made threats before assaulting and raping her.

An investigation was launched by Hampshire Police, which included the issuing of CCTV from the night of the assault. This eventually lead to the identification of Horne.

He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 25th April. Horne, of Broadacre Place in Fareham, admitted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The woman was walking along a footbridge by Fareham station when she was attacked

At the time, Detective Chief Inspector Roger Wood said: "This was a shocking incident which will forever have an impact on this woman's life.

"Her courage and support throughout this investigation has ensured the conviction of a very dangerous man.

"This crime also had a huge impact on the local community who were understandably concerned about what had happened.

"I hope the conviction that has been secured provides some reassurance to residents that we will do everything in our power to investigate these types of incidents thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice."

Horne was remanded in custody ahead of today's sentencing.