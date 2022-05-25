Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV footage of two men they want to speak to after dozens of vehicles had their tyres deflated in Brighton and Hove.

A series of SUV-type vehicles had the air let out of their tyres since the beginning of March - which police believe are linked incidents to a group calling themselves ‘Tyre Extinguishers’.

At around 11.45pm on Monday, May 9, the two people in this footage were captured on CCTV in Glynde Road, Brighton.

They can be seen crouching down next to an SUV for a few seconds, before leaving the scene.

Officers have since received reports of tyres having been deflated in Glynde Road and the surrounding streets, as well as other areas of the city.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Extinguisher.