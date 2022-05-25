Police station evacuated after possible 'live device' handed in at counter

A police station in Worthing has been evacuated after a potentially explosive package was handed in at the desk.

Sussex Police said the item is suspected to be 'live ordnance', suggesting a gun or ammunition that could detonate.

The item was handed in this morning by a member of the public to Chatsworth Road police station.

A police spokesperson said: "The building and surrounding area have been evacuated as a precaution while the item is removed by specialist services.

"People are asked to avoid the area while the matter is ongoing. Normal service will resume at the police station imminently."