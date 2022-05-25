A thief who forced her way into a 90-year-old woman's home in Bracknell and threatened to stab her for money before robbing her, has been jailed for four years and four months.

Jasmine Junor, aged 29, of no fixed abode started banging on the victim's window just after midnight on 19 April this year. The elderly woman who was sitting in her living room, opened the door thinking it was one of her neighbours.

Junor pushed her way into the property, pinning the victim between the front door and the hallway wall. She also knocked her arm against a door frame.

Once inside, Junor began acting erratically, telling the victim she needed money as she was homeless.

She threatened to stab the victim if she didn’t hand over money. The victim saw Junor holding something shiny in her hand. Junor stole £85 in cash from the victim’s purse.

The victim wasn't hurt, and was able to identify Junor in an identification parade.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tracey McQueen from the Priority Crime Team, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was an upsetting and traumatic experience for the victim, who should have been safe inside her own home.

“She showed tremendous courage in challenging Junor, who stole cash from her, and she helped us to bring Junor to justice by positively identifying her.

“Given the weight of evidence, Junor pleaded guilty to the offence during her preliminary hearing at Reading Crown Court.

“Although she has apologised for the offence, this was a quite shocking incident, and Junor has rightly been given a lengthy prison sentence as a result.

“I would like to praise the victim for her courage in supporting this prosecution.

“Junor’s actions were wholly unacceptable and she will now have time to reflect upon this while in custody, and I hope that she accepts the help she is offered to turn her life around.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank witnesses and members of the public for their support in helping to bring this prosecution to court.”