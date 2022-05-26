20,000 drivers to benefit every day from new £42 million Stubbington bypass

Work to build a £42 million bypass, aimed at reducing the volume of traffic travelling through a Hampshire village, has been completed.

The 3.5 mile stretch of road around the village of Stubbington near Fareham has taken more than two years to build and will open to traffic on Monday, May 30.

20,000 vehicles are expected to use the bypass every day within a year of opening

24,000 vehicles are expected to use the bypass every day by 2036

It is hoped the bypass will reduce congestion, improve air quality and journey times to Gosport.

The bypass, named Daedalus Way, diverts traffic around the north and east side of Stubbington.

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Rob Humby, said: "We made a commitment to the people of Fareham, Gosport and Stubbington to improve traffic and travel locally and across South Hampshire.

"This bypass represents a key part of our strategy to improve access into Gosport and Fareham, reduce congestion and increase journey time reliability for road users.

"Improving the transport network in this way will encourage new investment into the area, facilitating regeneration and providing new jobs for local people."

Baroness Vere, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, said: "This new bypass will be a welcome development for the local community and I’m pleased to mark its completion.

"This is just one of several projects in the area, backed by £100 million, helping to reduce congestion, improve air quality and provide better public transport and active travel opportunities."

60% of the 120,000 tonnes of materials used to build the bypass were recycled.

The scheme has been funded by the Department for Transport, Hampshire County Council and the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership.